German satellite photos confirm algal bloom in Odra

Lech Muszyński/PAP

Through the use of satellite images, German scientists have confirmed a massive algal bloom in the River Odra, in which an unknown pollutant has led to mass deaths of fish, the RND website reported on Monday.

One of the suggested causes of the disaster is an enormous bloom of so-called golden algae, which emit toxins that are harmless to humans but deadly to fish and mollusks.

RND said the German experts have confirmed an algal bloom in the river’s waters, but were unable to state with certainty that this was what killed the fish.

They did note, however, that the concentration of algae in the Odra was currently “unusually high,” the portal wrote.

More than 100 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from Poland’s second longest river since the issue first came to light in late July. The cause of the mass deaths is still being investigated.