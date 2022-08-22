Russians in Ukraine behave as in Katyn in 1940: French columnist

Brutal treatment and killing of prisoners of war are part of the Russians’ practices in occupied Ukraine, Bernard Henri-Levy, a well-known French philosopher and columnist wrote in his op-ed for the Portuguese weekly “Expresso”, stressing that this conduct is reminiscent of the actions of Kremlin-supervised forces in Katyn in 1940, where nearly 22,000 Polish prisoners of war were murdered.

As he explained, stealthy conduct, lies and violence against prisoners of war are a daily occurrence in Russian-occupied Ukraine, pointing to the unknown fate of many Ukrainian soldiers taken prisoner after the heroic defence of Azovstal in Mariupol.

The columnist, who is preparing a documentary on the Ukrainian defenders, pointed out that many of them died as a result of the shelling of the so-called “filtration camp” in Olenivka, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

“Olenivka is Ukraine’s Katyn,” he wrote, stressing the need to launch an international investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident and punish those responsible.

“Just as in Katyn, where the Bolsheviks in 1940 murdered the best of the Polish aristocracy and armed forces, now the Russians have liquidated the bravest of the [President] Zelenskyy’s army,” Mr Levy emphasised.