Eastern Express 22.08

Today the topic of the episode was quasi-states, or puppet states, supported by the Kremlin. We will look at how they are used as a tool of Moscow’s foreign policy, as well as what life is like in such a territory.

Beginning with the decomposition and disintegration of the USSR, Russia has led to the creation of a number of parastatal organisms in ethnically mixed areas on the territories of the former Soviet republics. These include: Transnistria on the territory of Moldova, Abkhazia and South Ossetia on the territory of Georgia, and finally the Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic on the territory of Ukraine. The special services of the USSR and Russia were involved in the creation of these entities and their subsequent activities.

So why are these pseudo-republics important to the Kremlin?

The answer is simple: they are a tool of Moscow’s pressure on the states on whose territories they were established and an instrument for limiting to varying degrees the sovereignty of these states – by creating a system of so-called frozen conflicts that prevent these states from conducting their foreign policy as they see fit – in particular, to leave the post-Soviet system of relations with Moscow and enter organizations of Western countries such as the European Union, or NATO.

These quasi-states are not recognised on the international scene.

To shed more light on the issue we were joined by a political science professor from Georgia, Nino Pavlenishvili.

What’s more…

-Western leaders are urging for military restraint and a cessation of any combat in or around the Zaporizhzhia power plant which could lead to a nuclear disaster. Meanwhile, Russia may be preparing to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid.

-The daughter of a far-right Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin was killed by a car bomb on August 20th. Darya Dugina herself was also involved in propaganda activities, ardently supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Russian Federation could be preparing to conduct brutal military strikes against Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day. Ukraine is celebrating independence amidst a violent conflict which began in February this year when Russia invaded the country.

-Albania is investigating the presence of violent intruders who attempted to break into one of the country’s military factories near the country’s capital. The arrested individuals are believed to be spies working for the Kremlin.