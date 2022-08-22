Pulse of Culture 22.08

Italian sculpture and the multiplicity of possible interpretations – the work of one of the foremost contemporary Italian artists, Arnaldo Pomodoro, can currently be admired in Warsaw.

The exhibition at the Royal Łazienki Museum is an opportunity to get acquainted with the work of the Italian sculptor, who is one of the few artists whose works are exhibited in the Vatican.

Learn more about this one and many other cultural events all around the world by watching the full episode above.