Xi’s minions censor Gru’s Minions

Chinese censors have been notorious for editing popular Hollywood films to prevent the ‘corruption’ of the audience at home and this time it was the recent animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru that had its ending altered for the domestic release.

Posts containing screenshots from the movie that were shared on Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter, soon showed that censors tinkered with the animated film’s ending. As a result of their creative alteration, Wild Knuckles, one of the main characters in the heist movie, was caught by police and served 20 years in jail.

Meanwhile, Gru, a co-conspirator of Wild Knuckles “returned to his family” and “his biggest accomplishment is being the father to his three girls”, screenshots of the film showed.

This differed starkly from the international version, wherein the film leads up to a finale of Gru and Wild Knuckles riding off together after the latter feigned his own death to mislead authorities and avoid boxing.

The significant addendum was lamented and derided by hosts of online commentators who felt it resembled a power-point presentation. No offence to PowerPoint, though.

DuSir, an online movie review publisher boasting 14.4 million followers on Weibo, reflected that the Chinese version of the film runs one minute longer than the international version. He also questioned the rationale behind the extra-minute addition.

“It’s only us who need special guidance and care, for fear that a cartoon will ‘corrupt’ us,” reads his piece published on Saturday.

Neither Universal Pictures, the film’s US distributor, nor Huaxia Film Distribution Co and China Film Co, the film’s distributors in China, commented on the alteration.

The fight for Fight Club

To understand the phenomenon better it is crucial to understand that China places a certain quota on the number of overseas movies that can be screened in its domestic cinemas. Minions: The Rise of Gru is by far not the only Hollywood film that screened in the country in an edited version. Many such movies have certain scenes omitted or altered, with alternate endings to films at times diverging far from the original, as some viewers noted.

But the mark of Chinese censors can be noticed not just on the new releases but also on movies premiered in the previous millennium, such as the classic 1999 film Fight Club. Last year, the Chinese noticed that the film’s original ending, in which the protagonist and his alter ego behold a pandemonium they themselves unleashed by detonating a set of skyscrapers, was not on the version made available on the domestic streaming site Tencent Video.

Instead, Chinese censors opted for a preachy alternative ending in which an on-screen script is shown informing the viewers that police “rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding”.

These changes too were generously mocked among Chinese fans of the original film, prompting responses from the film’s director and the author of the novel it was based on. Surprisingly, the backlash was strong enough to push Tencent, a Chinese multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate and holding company whose branch Tencent Pictures is responsible for film distribution in China, to restore the original ending.