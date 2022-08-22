European Championships 2022: Poland scoops 39 medals

The 2022 European Championships, a multi-sport event, came to a close in Munich on Sunday and the Polish team ended up with a 39 medal-haul, including eight gold.

One of the most memorable days for Poland was August 15 when Aleksandra Lisowska took gold in the marathon and there was a bronze in the team event marathon. The Polish really excelled in the speed climbing competition with the Polish women dominating the whole podium, with Aleksandra Mirosław standing proud on the highest step. There was also silver in the men’s competition thanks to Marcin Dzieński, plus a bronze medal won by Daria Pikulik on the cycling track.

Wojciech Nowicki defended his crown in the hammer, once again taking the gold. Poland has now had a competitor on the podium in the discipline in each of the last five championships.

Poland found great success in the various canoeing disciplines, amassing four golds, six silvers and five bronze. The victors were Anna Puławska and Karolina Naja in the K2 500m, Aleksander Kitewski and Arsen Śliwiński in the C2 200m, Anna Puławska in the K1 500m, Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska in the K2 500m, and the Polish women’s foursome in the K4 500m.

On the final day of competition Pia Skrzyszowska won the final of the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.53s. She showed remarkable resolve to put in an excellent performance in the 4x100m relay, helping the team to silver.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of Adrian Brzeziński, Przemysław Słowikowski, Patryk Wykrota and Dominik Kopeć also put in a strong performance, breaking the national record to take a bronze.

Poland finished in eighth place in the medal table with eight gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze. The Polish team can return home very satisfied with their collective efforts, reflecting on the fact that only Germany, Great Britain, France and Italy ended the championship with more medals.