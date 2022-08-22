German recession increasingly likely: Bundesbank

The Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, warned in a monthly report published on Monday that a recession in the country, the euro zone’s biggest economy, was increasingly likely and inflation would continue to accelerate possibly peaking at over 10 percent this autumn.

Germany’s oversized industry is both a blessing that allowed it to maintain the title of Europe’s steamrolling economy and a curse of vulnerability due to its heavy reliance on Russian gas. Cut-offs in energy supplies and soaring costs are already weighing on output with more pain expected.

“Declining economic output in the winter months has become much more likely,” the central bank said. “The high degree of uncertainty over gas supplies this winter and the sharp price increases are likely to weigh heavily on households and companies.”

Russia has been turning the tap on Europe-bound gas as a response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Now many economists embrace the fear that a German recession is an inevitability, driven by high prices and a shortage of gas, which are already forcing Germany to curtail consumption, with energy-intensive sectors from metal output to fertilizer production bearing the brunt.

Inflation will be further fueled by energy costs. It is likely to peak in autumn at around five times the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target.

“Overall, the inflation rate could reach 10 percent in autumn,” the Bundesbank said. “The upside risk for inflation is high, in particular in the event of a complete stoppage of gas supplies from Russia.”

Wages are at risk of soaring as well, especially given record low unemployment, which could perpetuate high inflation via a wage-price spiral, the Bundesbank warned.

Although the ECB raised interest rates from record lows last month to fight off inflationary pressure, further hikes are almost certain as the price growth outlook is failing to improve.