World Today 21.08

The world is abuzz with the news of the assassination of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s ideological mentor Aleksandr Dugin, and TVP World seeks to shed more light on the abrupt event with its special guest Professor Nioklai Ivanov, a Russian dissident and a historian associated with the University of Opole.

Noteworthily, the assassination seems to have been designed to take down Aleksandr Dugin himself, as the booby trap that killed his daughter was placed in his car.

While Ukraine said that it was not a terrorist state and that it would not be held responsible for this, the Russians claimed that the killing was orchestrated by Ukraine.

But Professor Ivanov advocates patience for more details to surface. Still, TVP World’s guest said that “this is a comfortable situation for the Russians because they can blame Ukraine and they can accelerate the anti-Ukrainian propaganda. They can use this assassination as a pretext for a new anti-Ukrainian campaign.”

Professor Ivanov went on to add that Russia could use the assassination as a pretext “to accelerate the war… As some international analysts say, it can also use it for general mobilisation in this country.”

TVP World’s guest also felt that calling Aleksandr Dugin “Putin’s mentor” was a misnomer and “an exaggeration”.

“He’s to the right of Putin, he’s an extremist. Putin, to a certain extent, is a practical man, a practical politician. Dugin is a thinker,” Professor Ivanov said, noting, however, the existence of a pattern according to which “everything that Dugin said in his book… ‘The Foundation of Geopolitics’,” Putin implemented afterwards.

In the book, Dugin said, “that Russia must restore its influence in the world… that Russians must control the world… that Russia must find and restore its historical role as one of the superpowers on this planet.”

“Dugin is a religious man. He is connected with Russian orthodoxy” just like Putin, the professor noted but added that “Putin never met Dugin, never discussed with Dugin” and yet “Dugin is an often guest at Russian TV” just like his daughter used to.

The scholar went on to recall that Dugin was expelled from the University of Moscow after being the head of the Sociology Department for ten years. “When he was expelled… Putin didn’t help him. There is a certain… difference between them.”

If you are intrigued by the connections between the Dugins, Putin and Russian politics, as well as how Darya Dugina’s assassination could influence the war in Ukraine, click the video above.