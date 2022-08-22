Retail sales up in July – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s retail sales increased in real terms by 2.0 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month in July 2022, the Central Statistical Office said on Monday.

Economists polled by PAP expected July’s retail sales to grow in real terms by 2.7 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent month on month.

In current prices, retail sales increased by 18.4 percent year on year in July against a 19.4-percent expected rise.