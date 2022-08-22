Football: Lewandowski scores for Barcelona on his birthday

On his 34th birthday, the Polish striker scored his first competitive goals in his second match for Barcelona. He opened the scoring after just 47 seconds, guiding a left-footed finish in the bottom corner.

Alexander Isak equalised five minutes later after latching onto a pass from David Silva.

Ansu Fati assisted Ousmane Dembele with a brilliant heel pass to put the visitors back ahead.

Then Fati assisted Lewandowski for Barca’s third, with Polish number nine clinically finding the bottom corner in trademark fashion.

Lewandowski returned the favour 10 minutes later, backheeling into the path of Fati to score Barca’s fourth to wrap up the points in a game that Barca delivered what was expected from them after a host of strong signings this summer.

Barca played the majority of the second half with five attacking players, with the Pole as the focal point, and looked irresistible in moments with flicks, fluidity and great movement.

Barcelona coach Xavi noted: “Last week [a goalless home draw against lowly Rayo Vallecano] was a major disappointment, but this victory strengthens us because it’s about insisting and having the will to overcome challenges.”

Robert Lewandowski ended the game with Sociedad with two goals and an assist to his name. He was a EUR 50 million signing from Bayern Munich and arguably the most notable of a raft of new signings by the Catalan giants this summer.