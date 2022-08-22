Supporters cordon Pakistan’s former PM Khan off to foil arrest

On Monday, supporters of Imran Khan gathered outside his hilltop mansion in the capital, Islamabad, vowing to thwart his arrest on anti-terrorism accusations, officials of his political party said.

A police case filed against Mr Khan on Saturday suggests that the man threatened government officials in a public speech about the alleged police torture of one of his aides, who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the powerful military. It is in line with this case that the arrest procedures were approved.

Murad Saeed, a former ministerial colleague of Mr Khan, told domestic television channels that the police had issued orders for the former PM’s arrest. This claim was not met with confirmation from the Islamabad police.

But with anti-PM Shehbaz Sharif government slogans on their lips, former PM Khan’s supporters would not have this. They gathered at his villa to protect their leader and vowed to take over Islamabad if he is taken into custody.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government took over after Mr Khan’s ouster in a confidence vote in April.

“If Imran Khan is arrested… we will take over Islamabad,” a former minister in his cabinet, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Twitter, as some party leaders urged supporters to prepare for mass mobilisation.

Arrest over inflamatory speech

Anti-terrorism laws have been frequently taken advantage of and a useful tool in the hands of Pakistani political leaders bent on neutralising their opponents and critics. Mr Khan’s government also used availed itself of such stratagems.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, which wrote it had seen the Saturday report by Islamabad’s police, Mr Khan had commented that he “would not spare” Islamabad’s police chief and a female judge for the arrest of his aide.

“The purpose of the speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty,” police said in the report.

According to legal experts, the public threats put the officials’ lives at stake. The experts felt they amounted to threatening the state so the anti-terrorism charges apply.

The military also found itself on Mr Khan’s black list for, as he put it, failing to help him ward off a US conspiracy that toppled him, a charge the US has denied. The Pakistani military has also rebuffed Mr Khan’s claim and denied meddling in politics.

The live transmission of Mr Khan’s speeches has been banned by Pakistan’s electronic media regulator as inflammatory.