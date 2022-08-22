You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 180th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 180th day of the war in Ukraine has dawned as more news of the alleged targeting of Russian military infrastructure in the occupied territories surfaces.

07:43 CEST

The mayor of occupied #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov reports that #Ukrainian partisans cut the throat of a #Russian soldier who molested an underage girl right on the street of one of the city's neighborhoods. The incident happened on the Heroes of #Ukraine Street.

📰UNIAN pic.twitter.com/PuMuAe6mkE

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 22, 2022

07:32 CEST

President @ZelenskyyUa declared that the planned “trial” of #Ukrainian POWs in #Mariupol will make any negotiations impossible. pic.twitter.com/gfP8aMSTcz

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 22, 2022

07:10 CEST

A #Russian ammunition depot in occupied #Donetsk is on fire. pic.twitter.com/keQCKKzSMh

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 22, 2022


