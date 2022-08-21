Russian leadership must be tried first to establish Russia’s guilt: expert

TVP World’s Sally Jastrzębska interviewed Sir Geoffrey Nice, barrister, former prosecutor in the Slobodan Milošević trial, and the head of the Uyghur Tribunal, and asked him what should be done about Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Sir Geoffrey Nice was first asked about his experience as the prosecutor in the trial of Slobodan Milošević, and whether he regrets that the former Serb leader died before he faced justice. Sir Geoffrey replied he does not regret it as he believes that if Milošević faced trial and went to jail, there would either be an appeal or he would have died in jail considered a martyr by his supporters. What the prosecutors achieved was gathering a massive body of evidence for everyone to see Milošević’s guilt.

What he is sorry about is that the trials dragged on for so long, because the idea was to try everyone responsible simultaneously. And this is also a lesson that Sir Geoffrey has to impart to Ukrainians and the future tribunal that will hopefully judge Russian war crimes in Ukraine: if the trial drags on for too long, memories of the horrors will fade and Russia will try to establish some moral equivalence between itself and its victim. Therefore, it is important to try the Russian leadership first, to unequivocally establish Russian guilt, and only then proceed to try those who have perpetrated the crimes with their own hands.

Other matters discussed by Sir Geoffrey Nice were: the importance of gathering and organising evidence; hurdles that Ukraine might face when establishing a tribunal and how to avoid them and get the international community to collaborate; and Sir Geoffrey’s work in the Uyghur Tribunal investigating Beijing’s crimes against its Turkic-speaking Muslim minority.