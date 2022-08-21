Baltic port of Gdynia tops happiness ranking of Polish cities

Jerzy Ochoński/PAP

In this mid-August round-up from The Debrief, host John Beauchamp speaks to TFN’s social media editor Monica Zielinski about the top stories making the rounds this week.

Apart from the major environmental disaster on the River Odra in southern Poland, the two top stories which have been making the rounds include:

Gdynia up on the Baltic coast is the happiest place to live, according to a new poll

Techies in Warsaw have printed out a 3D skull for a baby with a serious condition down in Silesia…

