Festival Polonaise in Chicago coming to a close

Sunday marks the final day of Festival Polonaise, a celebration of Polish and Polish-American culture. TVP World is one of the event’s partners.

Poles and Americans gather in Arlington Park in the suburbs of Chicago for the last day of Festival Polonaise.

“It’s to let people get a taste of what Polish culture is all about,” said Jakub Skora, one of the festival’s organisers, expressing satisfaction with the atmosphere that they managed to create.

One of the event’s partners is TVP World.

“We expand as Polish television, as English-speaking television, where you can find news from the Polish perspective and Central European perspective,” said Filip Styczyński, the Managing Director of TVP World. “So of course, it is very important for us to be here,” he added.

The festival offers various fun activities. However, the main attraction were live concerts by famous Polish and Polish-American musicians.

And of course a chance to enjoy some traditional Polish cuisine.