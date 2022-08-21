Pole takes bronze in men’s 5,000m kayak single race in Munich

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland’s Rafal Rosolski won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic men’s 5,000-metre (K1) kayak race at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Pole crossed the finishing line behind Fernando Pimenta of Portugal, who claimed gold, and Walter Bozan of Spain.

This is the thirteenth medal won by the Poland kayaking team at the Munich event. Two medals were also won by parakayakers.