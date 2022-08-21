You are here
Home > News > Pole takes bronze in men’s 5,000m kayak single race in Munich

Pole takes bronze in men’s 5,000m kayak single race in Munich

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

Poland’s Rafal Rosolski won a bronze medal in the non-Olympic men’s 5,000-metre (K1) kayak race at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Pole crossed the finishing line behind Fernando Pimenta of Portugal, who claimed gold, and Walter Bozan of Spain.

This is the thirteenth medal won by the Poland kayaking team at the Munich event. Two medals were also won by parakayakers.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top