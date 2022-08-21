Poland wins fourth gold at Munich Championships

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Karolina Naja, Anna Pulawska, Adrianna Kakol and Dominika Putto won the gold medal in the women’s K4 500 m competition at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Poles were nearly 2.5 seconds ahead of the Danish team who won silver, Hungary took the bronze medal.

This is the twelfth medal won by Poland at the Munich event, and the fourth gold.

And this is Pulawska’s third gold. On Saturday, Pulawska and Karolina Naja won the gold medal in the women’s 500-m kayak doubles (K2) race. And earlier on Sunday, Pulawska won gold in the women’s single 500-metre (K1) kayak sprint.