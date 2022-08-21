Pole takes gold in women’s kayak single 500m race in Munich

You are here
Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s Anna Pulawska won a gold medal in the women’s single 500-metre (K1) kayak sprint at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Pole crossed the finishing line 1.1 sec ahead of Eszter Rendessy of Hungary, who claimed silver.

Emma Joergensen of Denmark finished third.

This is the tenth medal won by the Poland kayaking team at the Munich event, and the third gold.

On Saturday, Pulawska and Karolina Naja won gold medal in the women’s 500-m kayak doubles (K2) race.


