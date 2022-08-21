Germany will not keep nuclear plants open to save gas: German Economy Minister

According to a statement made on Sunday by Germany’s Minister for Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck (The Greens party), keeping open the three nuclear power plants that are scheduled to close by the end of 2022 would save at most 2 percent of gas use.

Habeck believes that such savings were not sufficient to warrant restarting the debate. The general public consensus is that Germany should give up on nuclear power, he said during a meeting with the public.

Habeck did say, however, that he was open to extending the lifespan of one nuclear power plant in Bavaria. Stress tests are currently being conducted to establish whether the Isar power plant in Essenbach will need to be kept operational to ensure the stability and supply of the electricity network in winter. The results of the tests are due to be released in the coming weeks.

The state of Bavaria is one of Germany’s manufacturing hubs and relies on natural gas power plants and also a small number of coal-fired plants. The wind power production in the state is low. Germany also supplies electric power to neighbouring France.

The decision to phase out nuclear power generation was prompted by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. The Fukushima nuclear power plant, located on the Japanese coast, was struck by a tsunami caused by an earthquake in the notoriously seismically active region of the globe.