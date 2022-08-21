Dead fish taken out of Odra already disposed of

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Over 106 tons of dead fish recovered from the River Odra have already been disposed of, a spokesman for the Zachodniopomorskie provincial governor has said.

“On August 13-20, over 106 tonnes of dead fish were taken out of the Odra, Poland’s second longest river, in one of the worst environmental disasters to hit Poland in recent years,” Michal Ruczynski said on Sunday, adding that they had been already disposed of in an incineration facility.

Just what killed the fish, and how and where it entered the river, remains unclear.

Ruczynski also said that the quality of water, which was being constantly monitored in the Baltic Sea resorts of Dziwnow, Swinoujscie and Miedzyzdroje, north-western Poland, “did not give rise for concern.”

The spokesman added that the quality of water in all drinking water intakes supervised by Sanepid, a public heath body, and located along the River Odra in a 2km stretch, “does not raise any objections.”