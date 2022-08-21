Poles take silver in women’s kayak 200m race in Munich

You are here
Poland’s Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk and Dominika Putto won a silver medal in the women’s 200-metre (K2) kayak race at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Poles crossed the finishing line only 0.216 sec behind the Hungarian team, who claimed gold.

Germany finished third.

This is the ninth medal won by the Poland kayaking team at the Munich event.


