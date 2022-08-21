Hotel siege in Mogadishu ends with at least 21 dead, some 120 wounded

Somali authorities announced on Sunday that the government forces have successfully ended the 30-hour-long siege of the Hyatt hotel in the capital of Mogadishu, which had been taken over by the al-Qaeda-linked al Shabaab jihadists.

“We have confirmed so far 21 dead people and 117 others injured,” said Ali Haji, the minister for health, adding that the number of killed may be greater. “It is possible there were corpses that were not taken to hospitals but buried by relatives. The death toll and the casualties are based on the figure taken to hospitals.”

According to one police officer, the attackers shot and killed civilians who attempted to flee towards the wall of the hotel compound and the gate which was blown up in the explosion of the car bomb. “This was the worst hotel siege we have seen,” said the police officer. According to him, the terrorists killed 10 security personnel with firearms and grenades.

Aden Ali, a survivor, said that when he heard the first blast he and a group of other people ran toward the wall while the attackers shot at them. “We were many on the run, over a dozen. When I went out of the hotel, I could see eight of us. Maybe the rest died in the shooting,” Ali said. He also said that another group of people fled to the hotel’s upper floor, where they were pursued by the attackers. The terrorists blew up the staircase to prevent them from escaping and then proceeded to kill them.

Security forces managed to free some of those who locked themselves in their rooms after several hours. In total, some 106 hostages were freed, including women and children, a senior police commander said.

Information as to the number of the assailants has not yet been released by the police. Security services are conducting mop-up operations in the building, which suffered extensive damage. “We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel,” said Mohamed Ali, a military officer.

The siege was the first major terrorist incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.