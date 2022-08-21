Poland wins second gold at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Arsen Sliwinski and Aleksander Kitewski won the gold medal in the European Championships in the non-Olympic C2 200 m competition in Munich.

The Poles were 0.673 seconds ahead of the Spanish team who won silver, Lithuania took the bronze medal.

This is the eighth medal and the second gold won by Poland in the Old Continent championship. Two medals were won by parakayakers.