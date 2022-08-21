Pole takes silver in women’s kayak single 1,000m race in Munich

Paweł Skraba/PAP

Poland’s Justyna Iskrzycka won a silver medal in the women’s single 1,000-metre (K1) kayak sprint at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Pole crossed the finishing line only 0.266 sec behind Noemi Pupp of Hungary, who claimed gold.

Isabel M. Contreras of Spain finished third.

This is the seventh medal won by the Poland kayaking team at the Munich event.

And this is the second medal won in Munich by Iskrzycka. On Friday, Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk placed second in K2 1,000-metre final to take the silver medal.