Pope Francis calls for dialogue in Nicaragua amid persecution of Catholics

Pope Francis appealed on Sunday for dialogue in Nicaragua, where the regime of President Daniel Ortega has exacerbated the persecution of the Catholic Church. The Pope called for seeking a basis for coexistence in a spirit of respect and peace.

“I am closely following, with worry and pain, the situation that has developed in Nicaragua, which involves people and institutions,” he said, addressing the faithful arriving at the Vatican for the Angelus prayer.

“I would like to express my conviction and my wish that, through an open and sincere dialogue, the foundations for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found,” he added.

The Pope then prayed that God would “inspire a concrete willingness in the hearts of all.”

On Friday, Nicaraguan police broke into the bishops’ palace in the Diocese of Matagalpa and arrested Bishop Rolando Alvarez, who is critical of President Ortega’s regime, as well as seven of his colleagues. Previously, all the detainees had been under house arrest.

Bishop Alvarez, 55, is accused of trying to organise ‘violent groups’ to ‘destabilise the state and attack constitutional authorities’. So far, no evidence has been presented for these accusations. The hierarch, one of the clerics most critical of Mr Ortega’s regime, has been persecuted for many weeks.

A few days earlier, one of the parish priests had been arrested.

In March, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Waldemar Stanisław Sommertag of Poland was forced to leave Nicaragua under strong political pressure from the authorities.