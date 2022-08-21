European Commission head thanks Poland for “exemplary solidarity”

STEPHANIE LECOCQ/PAP/EPA

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Sunday thanked seven countries – including Poland – for helping France in the fight against forest fires.

“Europe is wholeheartedly with France and the French in the face of raging fires. Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU has dispatched planes, trucks and over 400 firefighters. Thank you to Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania and Sweden for their exemplary solidarity,” von der Leyen tweeted.