Poland’s aid for Ukraine is permanent, multi-dimensional says dep MoD

A Polish deputy defence minister has denied reports by the Politico portal, according to which six of the EU’s largest countries, including Poland, “gave Ukraine no new military pledges in July.”

“Poland, along with the US and Great Britain, has already handed over the largest military aid to Ukraine, and continues to do so,” Wojciech Skurkiewicz said in an interview with PAP published on Sunday.

“This assistance is permanent, continuous and multi-dimensional,” he added.

Politico wrote that “the fresh data, covering the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Poland and set for release on Thursday, come from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which has been maintaining a Ukraine Support Tracker throughout the war.”

“This is absolutely untrue,” Skurkiewicz said, adding that, during that time, the Polish government had taken another resolution to send military aid to Ukraine.

Skurkiewicz explained that no details had been published as the annexes to the resolutions adopted by the government “are top-level classified.”

According to Skurkiewicz, Poland’s military aid to Ukraine includes equipment, weapons and ammunition.

“Poland has been constantly handing over assistance to Ukraine,” the deputy defence minister said, adding this aid “has not been reducing Poland’s security.”

“The point is for Poland to be properly prepared for any threat, aggression or invasion,” Skurkiewicz concluded.

According to Politico, the Kiel Institute data “illustrate a point Ukrainian military officials and politicians have been repeatedly making: that major European powers are not keeping up with the military aid coming from the U.S., and that having led the charge, big-hitting Britain and Poland may be running out of steam.”