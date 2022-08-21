Kayaking: Polish medal frenzy, Iskrzycka scoops silver at European Championships

Poland’s Justyna Iskrzycka won a silver medal in the women’s single 1,000-metre (K1) kayak sprint at the European Championships in Munich on Sunday.

The Pole crossed the finishing line only 0.266 sec behind Noemi Pupp of Hungary, who claimed gold. Isabel M. Contreras of Spain finished third.

The medal frenzy

This is the seventh medal won by the Polish kayaking team at the Munich event.

Earlier, Polish athletes Jakub Stepun and Bartosz Grabowski won a silver medal in the 200-metre kayaking doubles (K2) sprint on Saturday. The race was so close a photo-finish was needed with only thousandths of a second between the first three.

Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk took silver on Friday in the women’s K2 1,000m event and Karolina Naja and Anna Puławska scooped gold in the women’s K2 500m race.

We have the first medal in canoeing at the European Championships in Munich. Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kołodziejczyk won silver in K2 over 1000 meters !! This is the 18th medal won at the European Championship by our team.🥈🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/lTjPe6JREN

Canoeists Julia Walczak and Sylwia Szczerbińska took bronze in the 500m canoe doubles (C2) sprint. Ukrainian-born Polish canoeist Oleksii Koliadych also took a bronze in the men’s 200m single canoe sprint, and Marta Walczykiewicz won bronze for the women’s 200m kayak singles.