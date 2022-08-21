Polish athlete takes bronze in women’s 800m at European Championships

RONALD WITTEK/PAP/EPA
Poland’s Anna Wielgosz took the bronze medal in the women’s 800-metre run at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday.
Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain won the gold (1:59:04) and Renelle Lamote of France took the silver (1:59:49).
The Pole crossed the finish line in a time of 1:59:87.
Wielgosz’s bronze is Poland’s 10th medal at the event in Munich.
