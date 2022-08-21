CHRISTIAN BRUNA/PAP/EPA
Polish athletes Natalia Kaczmarek, Anna Kielbasinska, Iga Baumgart-Witan and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic won silver in the 4×400-metre relay at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday.
The Poles crossed the finishing line in a time of 3:21.68.
Gold went to the Dutch team of Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver and Lisanne De Witte. They anchored the Netherlands to gold in 3:20.87.
The British team took home bronze (3:21.74).
