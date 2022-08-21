CHRISTIAN BRUNA/PAP/EPA

Polish athletes Natalia Kaczmarek, Anna Kielbasinska, Iga Baumgart-Witan and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic won silver in the 4×400-metre relay at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday.

The Poles crossed the finishing line in a time of 3:21.68.

Gold went to the Dutch team of Femke Bol, Eveline Saalberg, Lieke Klaver and Lisanne De Witte. They anchored the Netherlands to gold in 3:20.87.

The British team took home bronze (3:21.74).