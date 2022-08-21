Daughter of Kremlin’s prominent ideologue dies in car bomb attack

The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian state investigators reported on Sunday.

Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was reportedly killed after a suspected explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was travelling in.

Daughter of the prominent #Russia|n Nazi ideologist Alexander Dugin, Darya Platonova (Dugina) publicly described Ukrainians as “subhumans” and called for the Russian occupation of #Ukraine and extermination of Ukrainian identity. I am sorry if I am not sorry about her death. pic.twitter.com/QA2KRnmacy

TV footage accompanying the statement showed investigators collecting debris and fragments from the spot where the explosion happened.

Investigators, who described the victim as a journalist and political expert, said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what had happened.

They said they were considering “all versions” when it came to working out who was responsible for the crime.

It is reported that car was blown up with Daria Dugina in suburbs of Moscow. She was daughter of Alexander Dugin (a person close to Putin highly engaged in propaganda). Reportedly she died on spot. She was also in British sanctions list from 4th of July.

Partisans now in Moscow? pic.twitter.com/QknAJFFHGz

Alexander Dugin, Darya’s father, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories, including Ukraine, in a vast new Russian empire.

The influence of Mr Dugin, who is on a US sanctions list, over Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been a subject for speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and others calling it minimal.

Russian violinist Petr Lundstrem says that Darya Dugina was returning from the Tradition festival. Her father was supposed to get into this car but left in another one. pic.twitter.com/vpZioucJZM

Darya Dugina, who also went by the surname Platonova and was reported by Russian state media to be 30 years old, broadly supported her father’s ideas and appeared on state TV in her own right to offer support for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Recently, she travelled to the Azovstal iron and steel works to take celebratory selfies there after the facility was taken control over by the Russian forces.

Alexander Dugin’s daughter, Darya was killed in a car bombing in Moscow tonight.

Dugin is probably the most famous currently living proponent of the imperialist “Russkiy Mir” ideology apart from Putin himself.

Darya recently travelled to Azovstal to take celebratory selfies. pic.twitter.com/GJsJrtpTFg

