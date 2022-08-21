Albania: Two Russians and Ukrainian suspected of espionage

The Albanian Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday evening that two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested while trying to enter a military facility in the central part of the country. They are suspected of espionage.

“Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports tried to enter the factory,” the ministry wrote in a message sent to the media.

“The military officers who were guarding the plant responded immediately, but during their actions to detain the three foreigners, two of our soldiers got injured,” it added, ensuring that the condition of the guards who suffered eye injuries is stable.

The ministry said that one of the intruders, who entered the premises and tried to take photographs, used a spray with a neuroparalytic substance against the military guards while trying to escape after being detained. The man was arrested, as were the other two people who were detained near the plants.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the detainees were “suspected of espionage.”

Military police and intelligence and anti-terrorism services have been sent to the scene to investigate the incident.

Albania is visited by many tourists from Russia and Ukraine during the summer season. The Gramsh military base is about 70 kilometres from the beaches. Moreover, during the communist era, the Albanian Gramsh factory produced the AK-47-type rifle.

According to the Albanian Ministry of Defence website, the factory today provides production services to the defence industry.

The country has been a member of NATO since 2009.