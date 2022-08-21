LIVE: 179th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his compatriots to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power

plant.

07:13 CEST

The #USA intend to transfer M982 Excalibur long-range guided missiles to #Ukraine, reports Politico. pic.twitter.com/9EVHQagVZr

