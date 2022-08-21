LIVE: 179th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. On saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his compatriots to be vigilant in the coming week as they prepare to celebrate their Independence Day, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power
plant.
07:13 CEST
The #USA intend to transfer M982 Excalibur long-range guided missiles to #Ukraine, reports Politico. pic.twitter.com/9EVHQagVZr
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 21, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69