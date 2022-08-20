Putin will not use nukes. He is evil, not crazy: retired US General

TVP World’s guest was General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe and one of the authors of the letter penned by a group of experienced top officials who think that more must be done to help Ukraine win the war. And that in spite of doom-and-gloom predictions of those who fear the Kremlin will see it as an escalation and make the conflict nuclear.

Six months have passed since Russia attacked Ukraine. Throughout this time, Kyiv has managed to stand its ground against the invasion thanks to the bravery of its troops and the support of the West. But now, a group of experienced top officials says that more must be done to win this war.

The authors of the letter used the phrase “seizing defeat from the jaws of victory” to describe what is at stake. Gen. Hodges said that while countries that have been supplying Ukraine with weapons can be proud of what they have been doing, there was still more that could and should be done.

The US-led Western effort to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to win must maintain its momentum, or the opportunity to push Russia out of Ukraine will be missed, which might give the Kremlin confidence that it should play the long game in the hope the West will lose interest.

Other matters discussed with Gen. Hodges included: Western politicians’ attitudes toward war in Ukraine; why is there no need to fear that Russia will further escalate the conflict even if it is pushed into the corner; why must any negotiated deals with the Kremlin be avoided at this stage; should the US stop worrying about providing Ukraine with more powerful weapon systems; and what to do about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently controlled by Russian invaders.