End of 12 years of pain: Greece retakes full control of its finances

The European Union’s so-called enhanced surveillance framework for Greece’s economy ends after 12 years, allowing the country greater freedom in policy-making.

“Our country is leaving enhanced European [financial] supervision behind, announced Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “A 12-year cycle that brought pain to citizens, brought the economy to a standstill, and heightened societal conflicts, now ends. And a new, clear horizon is within view, with development, unity and prosperity for all.”

Greece paid off the last bailout in 2018, and the surveillance framework was intended to ensure the continued adoption of measures to tackle potential sources of economic difficulty and structural reforms to support sustainable economic growth. The country implemented reforms promised under three international bailouts from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund Greece sought from them since 2010, which totalled over EUR 260 bn.

EU officials had that Athens had delivered on the bulk of its commitments, which included waves of pension cuts, spending constraints, tax increases, and bank controls.

Over the period, the Greek economy shrank 25 percent during the bailouts, and public anger altered the balance of politics, bringing the far-left Syriza party to power in 2015.