World News 20.08

TVP World’s guest was General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe and one of the authors of the letter penned by a group of experienced top officials who think that more must be done to help Ukraine win the war. And that in spite of doom-and-gloom predictions of those who fear the Kremlin will see it as an escalation and make the conflict nuclear.

Resisting Russian invasion

Ukraine continues its battle against the Russian invasion, with every day bringing news of both battlefield successes and tragedies of ordinary people. TVP World’s special correspondent Sally Jastrzębska reported from Ukraine with the latest update.

US defence experts call for more weapons for Ukraine

Since February, the US has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of military equipment. However, some warn that this is not enough to stop the Russians. A number of prominent US defence experts published an open letter, calling for an increase in arms deliveries to Kyiv.

Lackluster German support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised to deliver more arms to Ukraine in June, but critics say that not much has changed since then. Ukrainian diplomats have been regularly requesting heavy weaponry from the German government, but mostly to no avail.

Ukrainian grain shipments

Over the period of less than a month, 27 ships have departed from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports, carrying over 600,000 tonnes of grain and other food supplies, with more on the way. The UN is overseeing the deal between Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey.

International Army Games

Russia and China seem to be deepening their military cooperation as the navies of both countries have been participating in the Sea Cup of the International Army Games. The event is meant to serve as a platform for militaries to exchange experiences.

No-confidense vote in Montenegro

The situation in the Balkans is worsening once again. The parliament of Montenegro passed a vote of no confidence for the prime minister’s cabinet. The vote comes amidst growing dissatisfaction over the deal regulating the ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Islamist attack in Mogadishu

A group of Islamic terrorists from the al Shabab group attacked a hotel in the Somali capital of Mogadishu. 12 people have been killed and the militants are still holding an unknown number of hostages.

Putting the devil on trial

75 years ago, the crimes of Nazi war criminals were under trial in Nuremberg in a series of criminal proceedings. On this day, doctors involved in the crimes of the Nazi German regime were handed down sentences.

Artemis Mission programme

The moon rocket designed to carry the Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission has been transported to its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The mission will kick off a new chapter in humanity’s endeavours to explore both the Moon and Mars.

Festival Polonaise

The 5th edition of Festival Polonaise is taking place in Chicago, the unofficial capital of the Polish diaspora in the United States. This edition of the festival is special, as TVP World is one of the partners of the event.

