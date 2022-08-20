Montenegro’s parliament passes no-confidence motion on cabinet

Montenegro’s parliament passed a no-confidence motion on the cabinet of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic on Saturday. 36 deputies proposed it as a protest against the signing of a long-disputed deal regulating ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church.

This was a second no-confidence motion this year. In February, the cabinet of prime minister Zdravko Krivokapic, who the Serbian Orthodox Church backed, collapsed.

“I am very proud of everything we have done in 100 days,” Mr Abazovic said after the vote. “We will be remembered as the government that lasted the shortest but which made the most difficult decisions.”

A new prime minister-designate to form a new government of the NATO member nation that aspires to join the European Union will now have to be nominated by President Milo Djukanovic. A snap election is also a possibility.

Politics in the Adriatic country of just 625,000 people have long been marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and pro-Russia Serbs who opposed Montenegro’s independence from a former state union with Serbia.