Polish kayakers take silver in 200-m doubles at European Championships

Polish athletes Jakub Stepun and Bartosz Grabowski won a silver medal in the 200-metre kayaking doubles (K2) sprint at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday.

The race was so close a photo-finish was needed with only thousandths of a second between the first three.

Stepun and Grabowski won the Polish team’s sixth medal in kayaking and canoeing at the Munich event, with Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk taking silver on Friday in the women’s K2 1,000m event and Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska scooping gold in the women’s K2 500m race.

Canoeists Julia Walczak and Sylwia Szczerbinska took bronze in the 500m canoe doubles (C2) sprint. Ukrainian-born Polish canoeist Oleksii Koliadych also took a bronze in the men’s 200m single canoe sprint, and Marta Walczykiewicz won bronze for the women’s 200m kayak singles.