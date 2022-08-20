5th edition of Festival Polonaise in Chicago in full swing

The Chicago festival celebrating Polish culture returns after a break caused by the Covid pandemic. This year’s edition, which lasts from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21, is held at a new locality: Arlington Park.

TVP World’s Managing Director Filip Styczyński was in attendance at the festival, as TVP World is one of the event’s partners.

“We want to reach a large group of Polish-American and just Americans,” said Mr Styczyński, asked why was it important for the station to participate in such events. “We expand as Polish television, as English-speaking television, where you can find news from the Polish perspective and Central European perspective.”

The lineup includes such Polish artists as Beata Kozidrak and the Bajm band, Krzysztof Cugowski, Ania Wyszkoni, Kamil Bednarek, Piotr Cugowski, and Norbi, as well as Krystian Ochman, who represented Poland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, and Polish stad-up comedian Robert Korólczyk.

Among local artists performing during the event were Karolina Baran, known as KAEYRA, Milosz Gasior, Green Secret, Anthony Watts, and theł 7th Heaven band.

Krzysztof Ibisz, beloved Polish actor, TV show host, and television personality, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Festival attendees can enjoy Polish food and witness or participate in folk dance performances and sports contests. And the celebrities and performers were invited to participate in a pierogi-making contest.