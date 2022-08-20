Poland’s Koliadych wins canoeing bronze at European Championships

Oleksii Koliadych, originally from Ukraine but now representing Poland, won the bronze medal in the C1 200m men’s single canoe sprint at the European Championship in Munich on Saturday.

Poland’s athlete came 0.33 seconds behind the Lithuanian winner, Henrikas Zustautas. Spain’s Pablo Grana was second.

Earlier this month, Koliadych won gold for Poland in the same event at the 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Halifax, Canada.