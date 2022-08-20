You are here
Home > News > Polish woman takes kayaking bronze at European Championships

Polish woman takes kayaking bronze at European Championships

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s Marta Walczykiewicz has won a bronze medal in the women’s single 200-metre (K1) race at the European Championships in Munich.

The Pole crossed the line, 0.28 of a second behind Emma Joergensen of Denmark, who claimed gold.

Slovenia’s Anja Osteman finished second.

This is the fourth medal won by the Polish women’s kayaking and canoeing team at the Munich event.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top