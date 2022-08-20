Polish women’s canoeing team win bronze at European Championships

Polish athletes Julia Walczak and Sylwia Szczerbinska came third in the women’s C2 500-metre canoe sprint at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday.

The Poles finished behind the Ukrainian team, which captured the gold medal, and the Hungarians, who scooped silver.

This is the third medal won by the Polish women’s kayaking and canoeing team at Munich after Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska captured gold in 500-m kayak doubles (K2) race earlier on Saturday and Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk took silver in the K2 1,000 metres on Friday.