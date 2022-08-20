Drone strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ in Sevastopol

The weekend started off with a blast for Russians in the occupied Crimea, which the Kremlin illegally annexed back in 2014. Multiple expositions have been reported on the Crimea peninsula on Saturday morning and during the preceding night.

“At 8:20 a.m., near the headquarters of ‘Russia’s Black Sea Fleet’ in the occupied city of Aqyar/Sevastopol, a powerful explosion was heard,” Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, loyal to the legitimate Ukrainian government in Kyiv, wrote on Facebook. In his words, at 8:56 am, an unmanned suicide drone struck the roof of the headquarters of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

Chubarov also reports that explosions have been heard in the area of Bakhchysarai, as well as Zaozerne near Yevpatoria. Other sources report explosions were also heard near Kech, in proximity to the bridge constructed by the Russians following the annexation, which connects Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Russian anti-aircraft defences have proven completely inadequate. Small arms fire can be heard in one video showing the approach of the drone to its target.

Mikhail Rozvozhayev, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol (the city is administratively separate from the rest of Crimea), announced that there were no casualties.