Polish women take kayaking gold at European Championships

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Polish athletes Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska have won gold medal in the women’s 500-m kayak doubles (K2) race at the European Championships in Munich.

The Polish team beat Belgium by 0.81 of a second with the German pair placing third.

The gold was the second medal won by the Polish women’s kayaking team at Munich after Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk took silver in the K2 1,000 metres on Friday.

Naja and Pulawska will also compete in the 500m fours in addition to which, Pulawska will race in the singles event for the same distance.