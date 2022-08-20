Pole takes silver in 20-km walk at athletics European Championships

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Polish athlete Katarzyna Zdzieblo has won a silver medal in the women’s 20-km walking race at the European Championships in Munich.

The race was won by Antigoni Ntrismpioti of Greece with Germany’s Saskia Feige taking bronze.

Zdzieblo was in the leading group from the start of the race, most of which was held in heavy rain.

After 17 km, Ntrismpioti broke away and steadily increased her lead, finally winning with a time of 1:29.03 to take her second European Championships gold medal. Zdzieblo finished just 17 seconds behind her with third-place Feige clocking a time of 1:29.25.

In the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July, Zdzieblo took silver in the 20-km and 35-km walks, setting Polish records for those distances.

Polish athletes have so far won nine medals at the Munich games: two gold, four silver and three bronze.