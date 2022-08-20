Finnish PM has right to party because Finland joined NATO: PM Morawiecki

Commenting on the surfacing videos showing Finnish Prime minister Sanna Marin enjoying her time at a party, for which she now has to take in biting criticism at home, at least from some, Polish Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that she had the right reason to celebrate because, after all, “Finland joined NATO”.

The Internet went on fire as videos showing the 36-year-old Finnish PM partying like there is no tomorrow got circulated on social media. Surrounded by influencers and artists, Sanna Marin showed her less official and certainly all the more human face.

But Poland’s PM Mateusz Morawiecki took her side, telling a news conference that “the prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland joined NATO.”

“So if on this occasion the prime minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia [a vodka brand] and because of this danced, there is nothing terrible in that,” PM Morawiecki went on to say, in a sympathising tone.

‘You gotta fight for your right to party’

As the digital murmurings of her having gone full party mode are reverberating in virtual reality, PM Marin deflects accusations of using illegal drugs, including cocaine. Suggestions were made that in one of the videos the merrymakers were heard singing “flour” in Finnish – a byword for “cocaine”.

But PM Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test following the publication of video footage, vowing she had never used illegal drugs. The official went on to stress that her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on a Saturday night in question.

Last month, NATO’s 30 allies signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland allowing them to join the nuclear-armed alliance once all member states ratify the decision.

Poland has strongly supported Finland’s membership in the alliance.