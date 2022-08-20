Almost 5.65 mln Ukrainian refugees welcomed into Poland since war outbreak

Nearly 5.65 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since February 24 – the day when Russia invaded Ukraine, Poland’s Border Guard tweeted on Saturday morning.

Around 26,000 people entering Poland from Ukraine were checked on Friday at the border and by 7:00 am on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached around 8,200 people, the Border Guard said.

The services also said that nearly 3.8 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Friday, around 25,300 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.