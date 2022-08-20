Up to 1 mln tonnes of grain to be exported from Ukraine until September: official

As Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, told TVP World, by the end of August, approximately 1 million tonnes of grain will have been transported out of Ukraine through the Black Sea.

He pointed out that the number of ships leaving Ukrainian ports with grain is gradually increasing, adding, however, that Russia will do everything it can to disrupt the process, explaining that the country’s officials are purposely slowing it down at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.

According to Mr Goncharenko, the full export potential sits at approximately 3 million tonnes each month.

Learn more by watching the full interview above.