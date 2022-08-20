Ukrainian strikes on targets in Crimea, Kherson reduce Russian confidence: ISW

America’s think-tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Friday that the recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian military and transportation infrastructure in Crimea and Kherson Oblast were “likely reducing Russian confidence in the security of Russian rear areas.”

The think-tank added that the reports from August 18 about the Ukrainian strikes “are affecting the Russian information space although these reports were likely overblown.”

But the institute suggested that the available open-source data showed that “Ukrainian forces did not conduct a successful kinetic attack against either the Stary Oskol Air Base in Belgorod or Belbek Air Base in Crimea on August 18.”

According to footage geolocated by the ISW, the fire that broke out was at a field just south of the Stary Oskol Airfield, rather than at the airfield itself as suggested by some initial media reports. The think-tank went on to stress that Russian forces were transporting ammunition and military equipment to a forest close to the field, as seen in satellite imagery.

The institute quoted an unspecified Russian Zaporizhia Oblast occupation official who maintained the previous statements coming from Russian authorities that the Russian air defences near the Kerch Strait Bridge activated against a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) rather than an incoming strike.

“There is no visual evidence of damage to either air base of as August 19,” the ISW wrote, adding that geolocated footage showed no explosions or evidence of kinetic activity near the Belbek Air Base overnight on August 18-19.

The institute went on to suggest that the visual footage circulated on the internet reportedly showing the explosion is a work of footage recycling misattributed to the Belbek Air Base.

The ISW reported on Thursday that Russian sources largely reported on and disseminated these, as the think-tank put it, “false or exaggerated reports”.

Psychological toll

But the Ukrainian strikes surely prompted Russian authorities to step up security measures in Crimea, regardless of how effective they were. Checkpoints were installed by Russian authorities in Sevastopol to search Ukrainian cars and identify saboteurs.

“Certain Russian mil bloggers made dramatic, pessimistic assessments that Ukrainian forces used strikes on the Kerch Strait Bridge and Belbek Air Base to conduct reconnaissance on Russian air and missile defence readiness and make assessments for new attacks, particularly the feasibility of a large strike,” the ISW wrote.

The Ukrainian strikes took a psychological and operational toll on Moscow’s forces, Western officials quoted by BBC have told journalists. The same officials said explosions at the Saki airbase on August 9 and other assaults have put more than half of the Black Sea fleet’s naval jets out of action.

Despite its revered history, the fleet has suffered a series of humiliating debacles since the invasion began in February, which, according to officials, has forced it to adopt a defensive posture.

The series of failures began with the sinking of the fleet’s flagship cruiser Moskva by Ukrainian forces in April. This became a major symbolic and military blow to Russia. The Russian defence ministry tried, as it would do many times after, to play down the debacle by lying that Moskva went down because of an ammunition explosion that tipped her over while being towed back to port.

Another embarrassment came in June when the fleet was forced to abandon Snake Island, a tiny outpost in the north-west of the Black Sea seized by Russia on the dawn of its invasion, after coming under sustained Ukrainian bombardment.

The recent shellings by Ukrainian forces add to the series of losses suffered by the fleet.

The attacks prompted scores of holidaymakers to flee the peninsula – an area previously spared the fires of war. BBC acquired satellite images showing queues of traffic on roads leading out of Crimea three days after the attack.

The institute also recalled a Thursday report by Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications saying that Russian forces were not in control of the situation in Crimea as evidenced by the blocking of the Kerch Strait Bridge and activation of air alarms in Sevastopol for the first time since the start of the invasion.