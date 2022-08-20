LIVE: 178th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the 178th day of war dawns, the tight situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine does not ease up with Kyiv and Moscow exchanging accusations of ill will.

07:30 CEST

Recent #Ukrainian strikes in Crimea and #Kherson region reducing Russian confidence in the security of Russian rear areas.

The growing concern of Russian authorities is evidenced by the fact that they are significantly increasing security measures in annexed #Crimea.

06:35 CEST

Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half the Russian Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said.