You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 178th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 178th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the 178th day of war dawns, the tight situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine does not ease up with Kyiv and Moscow exchanging accusations of ill will.

07:30 CEST

Recent #Ukrainian strikes in Crimea and #Kherson region reducing Russian confidence in the security of Russian rear areas.

The growing concern of Russian authorities is evidenced by the fact that they are significantly increasing security measures in annexed #Crimea.

📰ISW

1/2 pic.twitter.com/jLvN0SccMf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 20, 2022

06:35 CEST

Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half the Russian Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top